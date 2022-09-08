Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Up 15.5%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 8,966,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,146,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bidstack Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £31.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.14.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

