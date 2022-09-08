Berenberg Bank Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 280

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259 ($3.13).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CTEC stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,360.00. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.