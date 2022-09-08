BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.03

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 480285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
