Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

