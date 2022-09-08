Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYT opened at $230.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

