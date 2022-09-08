Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.