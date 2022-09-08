Beck Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

GPK opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

