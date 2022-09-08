Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,165 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 1.5 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.77 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

