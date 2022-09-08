Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.10. 105,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,654. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

