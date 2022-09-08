Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.14

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.14 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.88 ($0.22). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 88,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of £208.74 million and a PE ratio of 300.00.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

