Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 1.3%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 91,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 191,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.48 million and a PE ratio of -21.39.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
