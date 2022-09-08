Banyan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

