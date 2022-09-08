Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $13 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 7.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $289.97. 34,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $260.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

