Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $14.79. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 99,713 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

