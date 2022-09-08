Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.77

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 91.84 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.32. The stock has a market cap of £532.12 million and a P/E ratio of 911.00. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 141 ($1.70).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAKK. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

