Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 489,361 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,040,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 489,361 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $154,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.