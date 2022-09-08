Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $118,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,926 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

