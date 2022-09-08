Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock worth $139,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $674.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

