BaaSid Market Capitalization Tops $5.75 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $232,998.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

