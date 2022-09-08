Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 28,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 399,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 109,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.