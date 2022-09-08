Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.59 billion and $322.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $18.94 or 0.00097990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00270578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025082 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,331,269 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

