Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 10%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 304,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,099,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$42.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

