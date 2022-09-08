Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,191,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,438% from the average daily volume of 46,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

