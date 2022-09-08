Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 4.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 10,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,717,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

