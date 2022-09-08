Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0018

Auctus (AUC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $105,321.58 and approximately $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134803 BTC.

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

