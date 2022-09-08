Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.71

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

AEXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

