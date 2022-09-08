ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 775 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASC stock traded down GBX 27.74 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 670.76 ($8.10). 614,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,279.39. The company has a market capitalization of £670.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.96. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

