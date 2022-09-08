Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Asana updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.33)-$(0.32) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Insider Activity at Asana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,256 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.