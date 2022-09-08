Arteris (AIP) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arteris to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million -$23.38 million -7.80 Arteris Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 20.46

Arteris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Arteris Competitors -59.16% -14.75% 0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Arteris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arteris and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arteris Competitors 1655 7680 16107 577 2.60

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 214.55%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 34.42%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arteris rivals beat Arteris on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

