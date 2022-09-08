Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Position Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.86% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

