Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

