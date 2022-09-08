Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 73,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 118,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

