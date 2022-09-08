Argon Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $132,257.79 and approximately $64,933.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

