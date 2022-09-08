Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 85,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 165,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,079,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 438.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares during the period.

