Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.79. 5,232,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,514. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,202,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.