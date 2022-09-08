Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Down 0.2%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$50.52 and last traded at C$51.27. Approximately 9,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 23,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AND shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

