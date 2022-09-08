Analyzing EVgo (EVGO) and The Competition

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EVgo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVgo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 93 645 1180 44 2.60

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 47.18%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 0.64% 5.11% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EVgo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -38.04 EVgo Competitors $7.61 billion $9.78 million 0.82

EVgo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVgo rivals beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

