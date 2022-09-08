Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.
- 8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Nordstrom Stock Up 4.1 %
JWN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 959,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Nordstrom
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
