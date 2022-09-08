Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.

8/24/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.

8/3/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.1 %

JWN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 959,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Nordstrom Inc alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.