Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $269.59

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Saia Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $201.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

