Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $53.86

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

