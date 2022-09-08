Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $41.67

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

