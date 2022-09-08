Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $41.67

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EQH stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
