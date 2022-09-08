American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,093,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.06.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,969. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

