American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.84 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

