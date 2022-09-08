American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.