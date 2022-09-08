Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie cut Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

