Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.65 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47). 146,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 116,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £530 ($640.41).

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

