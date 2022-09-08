Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.69

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.69 and traded as high as C$18.96. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$18.44, with a volume of 64,686 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$885.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

