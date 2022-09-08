Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

