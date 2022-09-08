AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,959.35

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $36,959.35 and approximately $34.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

