Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$31.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.64.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

